Ronaldo heads Portugal past Morocco | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group B):

Portugal 1-0 Morocco

FIFA Media

Cristiano Ronaldo headed home the lone strike on the day as Portugal won their first game 1-0 against Morocco at the gigantic Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on Wednesday.

This was the fourth goal of the tournament for the sharp shooter after his splendid hat-trick against Spain in the group opener on Saturday.

The Portugal talisman has now scored more international goals than any other European player in the history of football (85 goals in 152 games for Portugal).

FIFA Media

FIFA Media

Morocco was so wasteful on the day. Captain Mehdi Benatia had a header narrowly miss target, Younes Belhanda and substitute Mehdi Carcela all got close.

Portugal gets to four points and lead group B ahead of Iran who face off Spain in the last game of the day on Wednesday.

The final group B matches will be played concurrently next Monday. Portugal will face Iran in Mordovia and Morocco shall take on Spain in Kaliningrad.

Team Line Ups:

Portugal XI:

Rui Patricio, Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho, Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo (Captain)

Head Coach: Fernando Santos (Portugal)

Morocco XI:

Monir El Kajoui, Nabil Dirar, Mehdi Benatia (Captain), Manuel Da Costa, Achraf Hakimi, Mbark Boussoufa, Karim El Ahmadi, Nordin Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyach, Khalid Boutaib

Head Coach: Herve Renard (France)

Referee: Mark Geiger (USA)