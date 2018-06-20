Uruguay pips resilient Saudi Arabia to reach last 16 stage | 2018 FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup (Group A):

Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

FIFA Media

South Americans Uruguay and hosts Russia were on Wednesday confirmed as the first two countries to reach the last 16 stage of the on-going 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A slim 1-0 victory for Uruguay past Saudi Arabia at the Rostov Arena was all important for the South American side on match 19.

Luis Suarez’s 23rd minute goal on his 100th appearance for the country separated the two sides.

Suarez became the first Uruguay player to score in three World Cups.

Saudi Arabia, the Green Falcons improved for the better from the opening day 5-0 defeat by Russia during the tournament’s opening game.

However, while they largely eliminated their defensive errors and enjoyed more possession than their opponents, they were made to pay for one lapse by goalkeeper Mohammed Al Owais, whose misjudgement allowed Suarez to score.

Russia’s 3-1 win over Egypt on Tuesday means both they and Uruguay have collected maximum points from their two Group A games.

Uruguay had overcome African ambassadors Egypt 1-0 on match day two.

Both nations are six points clear of third-placed Egypt with one game to play.

The final group A matches will be played on Monday, 25th June 2018.

Saudi Arabia will lock horns with Egypt in the dead rubber contest for nothing but pride at the Volgograd Arena.

At the same time, Russia and Uruguay will face off in Samara to determine who tops the group.