Vipers Sports Club record statement of intent with inaugural trophy parade

Each event in life has a crucial beginning point.

It is always that starting mark that transcends and graduates into a culture and routine.

When three time Uganda Premier League champions Vipers Sports Club conducted their inaugural trophy parade on Wednesday, 20th June 2018, there were definitely lasting impressions and visible foot marks left behind.

Aboard a well branded tour safaris open bus, all the Vipers playing, technical and administrative staff happily showed off their two trophies won in the season past – the league and the FUFA Juniors cups.

Some parts of Kampala and Entebbe road were painted in red and white colours as the Kitende based club who won the Uganda Premier League, clinched the FUFA Juniors U-18 league as well as finished runners up to KCCA in the Uganda Cup, successfully conducted their first ever trophy parade.

The trophy tour started at Kololo Air strip through to club sponsors’ headquarters at Hima Cement, DFCU Bank via Wandegeya to Entebbe road and finally at Roofings Group company on Entebbe road.

“As the main sponsors of Vipers SC, Hima Cement receives, with pride, the team’s trophies for their victory in the Azam Champions League and the FUFA Junior League. We hosted the champs at our offices. Our Strength is vested in their strength” read Hima cement’s message.

For starters, Lugogo based KCCA F.C set the precedent with the lorry-like trophy tour around Kampala City back in 2016 and 2017.

Now, the trophy tour campaign is of course a culture in the Ugandan football setting.

“It was a great honor to host the Champs, Vipers Sports Club at our main office this morning as they kicked off the Trophy Parade. We’re more than proud to have been part of their journey. This is only the beginning. “This has been a season of amazement and wonder. The three year wait for another Uganda Premier League trophy is finally over. Vipers Sports Club has proven that it takes purpose, belief and hard-work to make it” Jude Kansime, the head of marketing at DFCU Bank noted.

It was a grand plat form for out-going captain Nico Wakiro Wadada to also officially bid farewell as he departs for greener pastures with Tanzanian side, Azam Football Club.

Meanwhile, Vipers focus and attention swiftly returns to the preparations for the 2018 Kagame CECAFA Clubs’ championship that kick off in a week’s time.

This year’s CECAFA Club’s championship will be hosted by Tanzania in the humid coastal Dar es salaam city.