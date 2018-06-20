We need African coaches for our continent to go ahead, says Cisse

Guardian

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse says there is need to have more African coaches on the continent if football is to go ahead in Africa.

Cisse is the only Black coach at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia and alongside Tunisia’s Maaloul; they are the only two African coaches at the tournament.

“We’re good players with pasts as professional football players and are very good tactically,” said Cisse, the former Lions of Terranga Captain as quoted on Cafonline.

We have the right to be among the top international coaches. I represent a new generation that would like to have its place among African football and world football.

The 42 year old tactician oversaw his side win 2-1 against Poland in group H and like Brazil legend Pele, believes one day an African team will win the competition though he admits it will take time given the complications on the continent.

“I am certain that one day an African team, an African country, will win the World Cup,” he said before he went on. “It’s a bit more complicated in our countries. We face realities that are not there in other continents.

However, the progress is visible and the former Birmingham midfielder is confident.

But Africa is full of quality and we’re on the way. We fully trust our football, we have no complexes. You see lots of African players in European clubs, now we need African coaches for our continent to go ahead.

Cisse also feels perturbed by the fact that he is the only Black coach in Russia yet football is a global sport.

“I’m the only black coach at this World Cup, it’s true,” he said. “But really this debate disturbs me. I think football is a universal sport and the colour of your skin is of very little importance.”

Besides Cisse, Senegal is coached by among others former players Omar Daf, Tony Slyva and Papa Malik Diop.