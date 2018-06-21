Argentina 0-3 Croatia: Messi’s team humiliated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group D):

Argentina 0-3 Croatia

Ivan Alvarado

Croatia booked their berth at the last 16 stage of the on-going 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia on Thursday night in classic fashion at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium in group D.

A 3-0 comprehensive victory against pre tournament favourites Argentina was good enough to add onto the already fetched three points from the earlier 2-0 win against Nigeria last week.

Ante Rebic gave Croatia the lead on 53 minutes following a howler by goalkeeper Willy Caballero inside the goal area.

The Albiceleste once again fell to Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic’s goals in the 80th and 91st minutes respectively.

FIFA

Croatia gets to six points and becomes the fourth country to qualify for the round of 16.

They face Iceland in their final group stage match with nothing on the line.

Argentina squares off with Nigeria at the Saint Petersburg, but their fate could be out of their hands depending on how Iceland fares against Nigeria on Friday or in their final match next week on Tuesday.

Iceland will face Croatia at the Rostov Arena on the same day, same time.

Team Line Ups:

Argentina XI: Caballero, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Salvio (Pavón), Pérez (Dybala), Mascherano, Acuña; Messi, Agüero (Higuaín), Meza

Croatia XI: Subasic, Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Brozovic; Rebic (Kramaric), Modric, Rakitic, Perisic (Kovacic), Mandzukic