Aucho, Ochaya join Brian Umony’s Naguru give back charity drive

Naguru Give Back Charity Drive

Saturday, 30th June 2018 – Lugogo Stadium, Kampala (Entry Fees: 5000/=)



Curtain raiser: Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM

Celebrities Vs Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) – 2 PM Main Match: Umony XI Vs Naguru Echo – 4PM

Brian Umony’s XI against Naguru Echo in the Naguru Give back charity match will more or less look like Uganda Cranes’ well assembled squad versus another national team.

Zambian based winger Joseph Benson Ochaya as well as Indian based stocky midfielder Aucho “Awisho” Khalid are the two latest players to join this worthy cause.

Brian Umony Foundation CEO Peter Tabu confirmed the two players on Thursday morning;

We are grateful for all the players who have expressed the desire to support this cause. The two latest players on board are Joseph Ochaya and Khalid Aucho. We are honoured” Tabu, fresh from watching some 2018 FIFA World Cup matches in Russia confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

© Kawowo Sports | Cosmas Arinitwe

For starters, the Naguru Give back charity match will be played between Umony XI against Naguru Echo at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Saturday, 30th June 2018.

Legends David Obua, Geofrey Massa and Andy Mwesigwa, all who captained the Uganda Cranes at some stage have confirmed and will be part.

The other are goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, Dennis Iguma, Denis Okot Oola, Owen Kasule, Muhammed “Jaggarson” Shaban, Geoffrey “Baba” Kizito, Moses Oloya, Hassan Wasswa Mawanda, Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Musa Mudde, Savio Kabugo, Gift Ali, Owen Kasule and Derrick “Rasta” Walulya.

A few more names will be confirmed in the coming days, according to Tabu.

Before the main match, there will be curtain raiser match between Celebrities and the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) team.

The celebrities team will be captained by comedian Patrick “Salvador” Idringi who will lead out the team that also has motor-mouthed music and society journalist, Isaac Katende, popularly known as “Kasuku Kuku Wazabanga”.

The event is being powered by Kella Public Relations with other partners as 97FM Radio City, City Tyres, NBS Tv, Brian Umony Foundation and KCCA FC also on board.

Brian Umony Foundation

KAWOWO SPORTS

About Brian Umony:

Umony was born and raised in Naguru, a Kampala suburb. Like many footballers across the divide, he had a humble background before he worked his way to the senior national team – Uganda Cranes.

He remains as humbled as a cucumber and hardworking as a pregnant queen bee in a busy hive.

His football career kicked off at Naguru Avis academy team and the senior team.

Umony became prominent during his days at Kyambogo University as he also doubled at KCCA FC, often scoring goals for fun.

He was recruited by South African Premier side, Super Sport United, ventured the Professional waters in the USA with Port Land Timbers, returned to Africa to play for St George Football Club in Ethiopia until his career threatening knee injury.

For over a year out, Umony bounced back like a typical warrior and signed a new contract with Indian side, Gokulam Kerala at the start of the year.

Most recently, he won the province league national championship, scoring in the final game of the season before returning home to organize a charity match as he intends to pay back to a community that baby sat him.

At Gokulam Kerala, he is teammate to another Uganda, Musa Mudde.