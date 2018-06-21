Bbosa given the green light to recruit players at Soana F.C

Soana Football Club boss Smart Obed has assured newly appointed head coach Wasswa Bbosa of the support needed to propel the team to greater heights in the coming season.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Obed who has previously had a hand in the player recruitment exercise has now given all the powers to the head coach.

In an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports at his Kampala based offices, Obed believes the independence accorded to the coach will yield fruitful dividends for the club in the short and long run;

I brought Wasswa Bbosa on board because I believe in his abilities as a coach. All the powers to sign players now belongs to him no doubt. I will accord him all the money he needs to have the best players at the club.

Obed forked a whooping Shs 25M to secure the services of Bbosa who was a free agent following the expiration of his employment contract at Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

Bbosa, a former Uganda Cranes international has previously coached Express and Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

He faces a mountain task to assemble a new team ahead of the upcoming 2018/19 season.

Obed has already confirmed close to 10 players will be replaced at the club as they also switch base to Fort Portal.

Last season, Soana finished 12th on the 16 team log with 32 points fetched from 30 matches.