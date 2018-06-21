Cameroon 80-56 Uganda: Silverbacks complete Istanbul Cup schedule with defeat

Cameroon 80-56 Uganda

Albert Ahabwe

Uganda’s Silverbacks completed the Molten Istanbul Cup with a 2-3 record having fallen to Cameroon 80-56 on Thursday at the Adalet Turan Sport & Convention Center.

The Silverbacks fell to aggressive Cameroonians in the final game of the tournament despite being competitive in the first three periods.

Uganda trailed 19-13 after the opening quarter but came within 2 points (28-26) as the second quarter neared the end but that was the closest George Galanopoulos charge came until the final buzzer.

Cameroon extend the lead to double-digit early in the third quarter and there was no route back for Uganda.

Joseph Ikong was Uganda’s only player to score in double figure with 10 points with a perfect 4-for-4 shooting from the field.

Jordin Mayes (9 points), Robinson Opong Odoch (8 points) were the other notable contributors for the Silverbacks. Emmanuel Mugenga and Stephen Omony scored 6 points apiece.

Uganda’s Other Results