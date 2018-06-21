Denmark, Australia share the spoils at 2018 FIFA World Cup group C tie

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group C):

Denmark 1-1 Australia

Australia France 1-0 Peru

Denmark and Australia played to a one all draw during a group C encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia at the Samara Arena on Thursday.

Denmark had a chance to potentially clinch a spot in the round of 16 with a win and a Peru loss, but its first-half goal from Chrisitan Eriksen was canceled out by a VAR-given penalty kick, which Mile Jedinak converted for the Aussies to level the game.

Eriksen scored the opener after 7th minute after a well taken volley.

Jedinak made the game level with a penalty seven minutes to the mandatory half time break.

The Danish team looked well on their way to a victory thanks to a hot start.

But then a half an hour later, VAR confirmed a handball in the box and gave a penalty kick to Australia. Jedinak, just like he did against France, put it away to keep the Socceroos’ chances of reaching the next round somewhat alive.

With France’s 1-0 win against South Americans later in another group C match, Denmark is second with four points.

France has certainly qualified to the last 16 stage. The Danes need a draw off France in the last group game next week.

Meanwhile, Australia will need maximum points against Peru and pray that France wins against Denmark to have realistic chances of qualification to the knock out stage.

The two matches will be played concurrently on Tuesday, 26th June 2018.

Australia will host Peru at the Fisht stadium. At the same time, Denmark will entertain already qualified France at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Peru has been eliminated out of this year’s World Cup.