Former national team boxer Omondi donates equipment

The two Holy books – Bible and Qurah concur on quite a number of similar things.

A case in point is the power of giving out with a generous soul.

“To give generously is better than to recieve” the two books share.

Former Uganda national team boxer, Festus Omondi is one in a million.

The Hong Kong based fighter has extended support to Bwayise based Zebra Boxing Club in Kampala.

Omondi, who is now a boxing coach with DEF Gym in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong donated 100 pair of shoes which had ring boots and training sneakers to Zebra Boxing Club.

Tracing his roots, Omondi hinted on the love of his country and the sport of boxing that has elevated him to a status where he is now.

As quoted by Chimpsports, the former Lukanga boxing club player stated;

Boxing is my life, Uganda is my Country and I rised from ghetto. I know what it means to do boxing in Uganda. The pain I went through and the love for the game are cruising me to this charity drive. Zebra is my childhood friend and I know his love for the game and the young star

Ssenyange, himself a coach expressed appreciation for the offer;

This has boosted our preps towards the National intermediate championship, We thank our brother and we call upon other boxers, especially those abroad to do the same

The case of equipment is a much bigger problem to many sporting teams in Uganda.

Now that Zebra boxing club has got the boots, the other items as gum shield, training bags, gloves and the like will follow suit.

About Omondi: