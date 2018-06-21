Former Uganda Cranes international Johnson “JohnyBagz” Bagoole, 38, is dead.

KAWOWO SPORTS

The hardworking midfielder was pronounced dead on Thursday evening at Lira Regional Referral Hospital after succumbing to Cryptococcal Meningitis.

“It is sad news that the lion is gone. We have lost Johnson Bagoole. He died from Lira Regional Referral Hospital after being admitted a day before. We are making arrangements to transport the body back to Kampala and finally to the ancestral village. Details of the burial arrangements will be communicated in the due course,” Simon Musoke, a former footballer who also played in the same team with Bagoole at Bukavu Dawa in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) told Kawowo Sports.

This was just 24 hours after he was admitted at Lira Regional Referral Hospital since he was transferred from his Kampala home in Makindye.

For more than a month Bagoole had been bed ridden with malaria until he was transferred to Northern Uganda to Lira where he was diagnosed with Crytococal Meningitis.

Bagoole started his career with Iganga Town Council before he transferred to Express Football Club where he became a household name for his work ethic, ball distribution abilities and space coverage.

He ventured into greener pastures playing at Rwanda’s APR, Rayon Sports. He then moved to Kenya where he played at Sofapaka Sports Club and switched to Democratic Republic of Congo where he featured for AS Vita Sports Club and Bukavu Dawa before retiring.

A few days ago, Bagoole had suffered celebral disorders.

About Cryptococcal Meningitis

It is a potentially fatal fungal disease. It is caused by one of two species; Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii.

Cryptococcosis is believed to be acquired by inhalation of the infectious propagule from the environment.

This disease is rare in healthy people. It is more common in people who have compromised immune systems. It is a serious infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord caused by this fungus.

Rest in Peace JOHNSON BAGOOLE. “JONNY BAGS“