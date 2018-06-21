VIPERS MEDIA

Vipers SC have completed the signing of right back Fred Okot from URA on a three year deal.

The right back who joins on a free transfer after expiry of his contract with the Tax Collectors becomes officially the third player to join the Kitende based side with the transfer window nine days away from opening.

“I am so humbled to join Vipers sports club,” Okot told the club website. “Its a huge achievement in my career and I hope to win so much at this big club,” added the U-20 international.

A sibling to Uganda Cranes left back Joseph Ochaya, he joins midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka, goalie Bashir Sekagya and defender Ibrahim Kiyemba who joined from Police, UPDF and SC Villa respectively.

Okot reunites with defender Halid Lwaliwa, goalkeeper James Alitho and return Joseph Semujju with whom he played for St. Mary’s Kitende.

He has previously played for Fufa Big League side Kireka United and defunct Lweza before his move to URA where he has spent two seasons.

He is viewed as a natural replacement for Nicholas Wadada who left the club for Tanzania’s Azam FC.