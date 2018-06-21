Midfielders Wagaluka, Buni depart for Burundi expedition

KAWOWO SPORTS

Two Ugandan midfielders Godfrey Buni and Dan Wagaluka have left the country for Burundi for “greener pastures”.

The two players are set to join Burundi reigning premier league champions Lydia Ludic Football Club.

Buni has been currently employed by newly promoted Nyamityobora Football Club, a Mbarara based outfit and his employment contract expired.

Wagaluka, a vastly experienced former Uganda Cranes winger, on the other hand was at FUFA Big league side Water Football Club.

For starters, Wagaluka played at Sports Club Villa Jogoo, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), AFC Leopards (Kenya), Soana and lately at Water F.C.

Buni also featured at Sports Club Villa Jogoo, The Saints, Jinja based side BUL, Soana, Western Stima (Kenya) and of recent Nyamityobora.

Red Pepper

The two players left on Wednesday night and were due in the Burundian capital of Bujumbura by Thursday afternoon for final negotiations and signing of employment contracts.

Both players have been free agents and are most likely to put pen to paper on Friday evening.

Lydia Ludic Football Club was also reportedly interested in the services of Sports Club Villa Jogoo left back John Adriko who has since turned down the offer.

The Burundian giants are currently preparing for the 2018 CECAFA Clubs champions coming up in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

Lydia Ludic is in group B alongside Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Ports Football Club of Djibouti.