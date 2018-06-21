Teenager Mbappé strikes as France outwits Peru to advance for round of 16 | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group C):

France 1-0 Peru

Denmark 1-1 Australia

FIFA Media

France advanced to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after winning their second game on Thursday night.

The French defeated South Americans Peru 1-0 at the Ekateringburg Arena.

19 year old Kylian Mbappé tapped home totally unmarked for the lone strike on the day after 34 minutes off Antoine Griezmann’s assist.

The Paris Saint Germaine young forward is now the youngest goal scorer in World Cup history for France at 19 years 183 days.

France has certainly qualified to the last 16 stage by virtual of accumulating six points off two matches as they top group C.

Meanwhile, Denmark who drew one all with Australia in the earlier group game played at Samara stadium are second with four points.

The Danes need a draw off France in the last group game next week to make it to the last 16.

Meanwhile, Australia will need maximum points against Peru and pray that France wins against Denmark to have realistic chances of qualification to the knock out stage.

The two matches will be played concurrently on Tuesday, 26th June 2018.

Australia will host Peru at the Fisht stadium. At the same time, Denmark will entertain already qualified France at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow.

Sadly, Peru has been eliminated out of this year’s World Cup.

Team Line Ups:

France XI:

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St Germain)

Peru XI:

Pedro Gallese (Veracruz), Luis Advincula (Lobos Buap), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Pedro Aquino (Leon), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Andre Carrillo (Benfica), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo)