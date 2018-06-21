Township Rollers sign three players from rival club

Township Rollers

Reigning Botswana Premier League champions, Township Rollers Football club has beefed up their team with three new players from a rival club, Gaborone United Sports S.C.

Township Rollers, home to Uganda Cranes midfielder Ivan “Kojja” successfully completed the signing of forward Tumisang Orebonye, defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and a midfielder Jackson Lesole.

All the three aforementioned players are from Gaborone United Sports Club.

According to a club statement, the trio were warmly welcomed to the family of the Popa-popa;

We have successfully completed the signings of Tumisang Orebonye (Striker), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Defender) and Jackson Lesole (Midfielder) from Gaborone United. They are warmly welcomed.

Meanwhile, Township Rollers released two of their former players Mthokozisi Msomi and Tshepo Matete;

“Township Rollers FC informs all that Mthokozisi Msomi and Tshepo Matete have mutually agreed on terms to terminate their contract with the club and have been released. We wish them all the very best for all their future endeavors ahead” another club statement reads.

The Gaborone based club is preparing for the new season as they also continue playing in the group stages of the CAF Champions league.

Township Rollers is in the same group as Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The next round of the CAF Champions league group stage matches will be played on 17th July 2018.

KCCA will be away to Espérance Sportive de Tunis as Ntege’s Township Rollers shall be home to Al Ahly whose coach Hossam El Badry resigned after the disappointing loss to the 12-time Ugandan champions.