Vipers Sports Club ready for 2018 CECAFA Clubs’ championship

2018 CECAFA Clubs’ Championship:

29th June – 13th July

Dar es salaam, Tanzania

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers Sports Club will represent Uganda at the 2018 CECAFA Clubs championships in Dar es salaam from 29th June to 13th July in Tanzania.

The 2017/18 Uganda Premier League winners are pooled in group A alongside Tanzanian side Azam, JKU from Zanzibar and South Sudan’s Kator in Group A.

The Ugandan ambassadors recently resumed training since losing the Uganda Cup finale 1-0 to KCCA at the Emokori play ground in Eastern Uganda district of Bukedea.

They have reinforced their squad with four players so far; Livingstone Mulondo (from Kirinya-Jinja S.S), midfielder Rahmat Ssenfuka (Police), right back Fred Okot (Uganda Revenue Authority Football Club) and former UPDF goalkeeper Bashir Ssekagya.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Vipers former captain Nico Wakiro Wadada will come face to face with his former pay masters since his new employers, Azam are in the same group as Vipers.

Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi will lead Gor Mahia as they face Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, Burundian side Lydia Ludic and Djibouti’s Ports in group B.

Group C has two Tanzanian sides Simba, home to Uganda Cranes’ Murushid Jjuuko and Emmanuel Okwi, Singida United (Shafik Batambuze’s club), Rwanda’s APR and Dakadaha from Somalia.

Ethiopia’s St George and Tanzanian giants Yanga pulled out at the 11th hour.

The top two clubs per group will be joined by the two best losers for the quarter finals.

The tournament is proudly sponsored by Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame.

GROUPS:

A

Azam (Tanzania)

Vipers SC (Uganda)

JKU (Zanzibar)

Kator FC (South Sudan)

B

Rayon Sports (Rwanda)

Gor Mahia (Kenya)

Lydia Ludic (Burundi)

Ports (Djibouti)

C