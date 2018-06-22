Vipers SC have confirmed Brian Nkuubi has signed a new contract which keeps him at the club until June 2021.

The confirmation comes a couple of days after KCCA admitted dropping interest in the midfielder after negotiations over a move to Lugogo hit dead end.

The former Kira Young midfield gem becomes the second player to renew his stay at the league champions after Duncan Sseninde.

Nkuubi has been integral part of the Venoms last season and scored a couple of winners including one against rivals SC Villa in the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-finals.

Meanwhile, left back Aggrey Madoi also returned to Vipers following expiry of his long loan spell with Police FC.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Madoi, who had a stellar season with the Cops that saw him picked by Cranes for both CECAFA and Chan competitions, will have to compete for a place in the starting team with Yayo Lutimba and Dan Birikwalira.

There are reports that attacker Joseph Semujju is also back at the club despite a stop start campaign with both Proline and Express where he was on loan.

Vipers are preparing for a very tough upcoming season in which they have to compete in CECAFA Kagame Cup, Caf Champions League, the Uganda Premier League and the Stanbic Uganda Cup among others.