2018 FIFA World Cup (Group E)

Brazil 2-0 Costa Rica

Brazil finally recorded their first victory at the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

After the disappointing one-all draw in the opener with Switzerland, the five-time World champions came alive and kicking in the second game.

But, it was not a bed of roses in the 2-0 Group E victory against Costa Rica in St Petersburg. The South Americans were made to sweat.

The game looked destined for a draw until the 90th minute when Philippe Coutinho poked home the opener between the legs of Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas off Roberto Firmino’s headed assist.

Star player Neymar Jr scored the second in the 96th minute tapping home from close range with the left foot after substitute Douglas Costa’s well squared ball from the right.

This was the first goal for Neymar in a cup where South America has really struggled.

Beside Uruguay, no other South American team had won a match until Brazil did so on Friday.

Brazil outshot Costa Rica 23 to 4 over the course of the match with nine on target to zero for the CONCACAF squad.

Neymar and company could see themselves end the day in second place in the group if Serbia beats Switzerland later, but for now, Brazil moves into first and greatly boosts its chances of moving on to the knockout stage.

The two final group stage matches will be played on Wednesday, 27th June 2018.

Costa Rica will be take on Switzerland at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium and at the same time, Brazil will be playing Serbia at the Spartak Arena.