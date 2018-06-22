FUFA Women Elite League 2017/18: Battle lines drawn ahead of UCU Lady Cardinals, She Corporate finale

2017/18 FUFA Women Elite League:

Final: Saturday, 23rd June 2018

UCU Lady Cardinals Vs She Corporate

At Kabwohe Play Grounds, Bushenyi (4 PM)

Only a few hours remain before the kick off of the 2017/18 FUFA Women Elite League between UCU Lady Cardinals and She Corporate final.

The final will take place at the Kabwohe play grounds in Bushenyi on Saturday, 23rd June 2018.

The tacticians of either side addressed the media at FUFA House during the official pre-match press conference.

To qualify for the finals, UCU Lady Cardinals ejected the cup holders Olila Women team in the semifinals 2-1.

She Corporate required a 5-4 post match penalty victory against Mutesa I Royal University Women team after a one all draw.

The two clubs have reached their maiden finals in the FUFA Women cup.

Key players:

UCU Lady Cardinals will dwell upon Kenyan born goal scoring machine, also the captain for the team, Hasifa Nassuna as well as national team goalkeeper Ruth Aturo.

She Corporates will look to Noeline Namubiru, Norin Mamiiro, Florence Imanizabayo, Alice Kalimba, Penina Akuku, Sarah Namulindwa, and goalkeeper Fatumah Matovu for inspiration.

Quotations:

Peter Frank Ssebulime (UCU Lady Cardinals):

I am happy to be in the final. We are ready to entertain the people of Western Uganda our brand of football. We have been training very hard for the final and we are well prepared. I also thank FUFA for the efforts towards supporting Women Football in Uganda and empowering the girl-child through football. We are very ready and excited to be in the final and I think we are going to win the Cup

Ali Zinda (She Corporate)

Our goalkeeper Fatuma Matovu is having a slight injury but we will test her fitness before the final. We are confident of a good game on Saturday and we have an edge over our opponents

Humphrey Mandu (FUFA Deputy CEO):

FUFA will continue to support women football in the country. I congratulate the finalists UCU Lady Cardinals and She Corporate for reaching this far. It’s not an easy journey. I applaud the coaches for a great job done with their Clubs and promoting women football. FUFA has been one of the institutions in Africa that has given ladies opportunity to express their talents and hope they will showcase great football while in Kabwohe

Maureen Kinavudori (UCU Lady Cardinals’ head coach):

It will not be a hard game for us because we have prepared alot and we are ready for our opponents in the final’ UCU Lady Cardinals Captain Kinavudori Maureen sent out a warning to her team’s opponents.

Road to Final:

UCU Lady Cardinals:

Gafford Ladies 0-2 UCU Lady Cardinals

UCU Lady Cardinals Western United 0-4 UCU Lady Cardinals

UCU Lady Cardinals UCU Lady Cardinals 2-1 Olila Women FC

She Corporate:

She Corporates 2-1 Isra Soccer Academy

Isra Soccer Academy Kawempe Muslim Women Football Club 0 (4)-0 (5) She Corporates

She Corporates Mutesa I Royal 1 (4)- 1(5) She Corporates

Match Officials: