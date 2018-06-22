Gadafi Wahabu back at Onduparaka FC after loan spell

Midfielder Gadafi “Thiago Alcantara” Wahabu has returned to his parent club, Onduparaka FC after spending six months on loan.

KAWOWO SPORTS

The 19 year old creative midfielder had been loaned to FUFA Big league side, Doves All Stars, another club based in the West Nile district of Arua.

He has since expressed his gratitude upon return home;

I am happy to be back at Onduparaka Football Club after spending six months with Doves All-Stars on loan. I am looking forward to the coming season 2018/2019.

Wahabu is one of the pioneer players who worked tooth and nail to see the club promoted from the FUFA Big league back in the years.

Most recently, he was accorded the day’s leadership roles with the captain’s arm band when Onduparaka out-muscled KCCA 3-1 in a charity game at Lugogo in Kampala.

KCCA Media

Onduparaka

Wahabu’s rejoining of Onduparaka FC comes at a time when captain Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha vowed to stay at the club amidst open interest from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The club also confirmed the signing of striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi on a three year basis and they are keenly monitoring gifted left footed winger Martin Sseruwagi who is currently a free agent.

Sseruwagi has just completed his studies at Nkumba University but remains an experienced player having played top flight football with Aurum Roses Football Club.

Meanwhile, coach Simeon Masaba has also penned a contract extension at the club for another two years.