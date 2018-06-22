Martin Ondeko announced new CEO of Uganda Cricket

Uganda Cricket Association has announced Martin Ondeko as their new CEO at a press conference held this morning at the Copper Chimney in Lugogo.

Ondeko who has been the Operations Manager of UCA was a favorite among all applicants and he beat off some stiff competition for the job.

Ondeko has worked with the association since 2005 and his knowledge of the local environment gave him an edge over other applicants.

This move is deemed as one of ensuring continuity for the association with the new CEO tasked with building on what was started by the former CEO Justine Ligyalingi.

The quest for a new CEO started at the end of February when it was announced at the UCA AGM that Justine Ligyalingi will be leaving the association after eight years. The process conducted by UCA together with an HR firm attracted a lot of applications from the fraternity with the likes of former Cricket Cranes captain Davis Karashani showing interest in the position.

After 2 months of the process the board choose to go with Martin Ondeko as the new CEO and his first order of business will be to deal with the broken relationship between the Cricket Association and the National Council of Sports.

Ondeko in his first address to the press as the CEO said; He was delighted that the board had put chosen him among the many applicants and he takes on the role with alot of pride.

Martin has been with UCA since 2005 when he joined as the administrative manager before earning a promotion to the position of operations manager in 2013. He has been in an acting capacity since Justine left in March but starting today he will serve as the full CEO of the association.

A very competent batsman wicket keeper, Ondeko has to now move his skills from the playing field to the office. He has been given a three-year deal to be able to move cricket forward.