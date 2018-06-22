Masaba inks 5 year contract extension at Onduparaka Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Simeon Masaba, assistant coach at West Nile based Uganda Premier League side Onduparaka Football Club has signed a five year contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2023 unless otherwise.

The former Uganda Cranes right back has now committed himself to the club after serving close to five months at the since he joined from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club on 17th January 2018.

Masaba is baptized as “Biri Etaambula”, loosely translated as the roving right back during his hey playing days.

He will remain at the Club until 2023 as an Assistant coach on a contract worth of Extension.

In a related development, midfielder Gadafi Wahabu has rejoined the Catarpillars after serving his six month loan spell at FUFA Big league side, Doves Football Club.

Wahabu’s rejoining of Onduparaka FC comes at a time when captain Rashid “Mertasacker” Toha vowed to stay at the club amidst open interest from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

The club also confirmed the signing of striker Amis Thiago Muwonge from Dove Masindi on a three year basis and they are keenly monitoring gifted left footed winger Martin Sseruwagi who is currently a free agent.

Sseruwagi has just completed his studies at Nkumba University but remains an experienced player having played top flight football with Aurum Roses Football Club.

Onduparaka FC ended the 2017/18 season in fourth position with 48 points behind champions Vipers, KCCA and Sports Club Villa Jogoo.