Musa on the double as Nigeria downs Iceland | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup ( Group D):

Nigeria 2-0 Iceland

FIFA Media

Ahmed Musa scored two great goals as Nigeria overcame debutants Iceland 2-0 in a group D encounter at the Volgograd Arena on Friday night.

Nigeria thus moved into second place in the World Cup’s Group D.

The African nation struggled in the first half and was fortunate to not concede, but Musa went on the counter with Victor Moses in the second half to score the winning goal before putting the game away late, placing his team in a great spot while also giving Argentina life.

Then Musa who turns out for English Premier League side Leicester City Football Club left his defender in the dust and juked out the goalkeeper for the 2-0 .

Nigeria did not register any shot on goal during the opening 45 minutes, only the second feat to happen since 2014 when South Korea took on Algeria.

Gylfi Sigurdsson blasted high a VAR-confirmed penalty kick with 10 minutes to go, and Iceland could not recover, staying on a point with Argentina.

This was the Super Eagles first win by a margin of more than two goals since their 2-0 victory over Greece in 1994.

The win for Nigeria means the team can move on if it beats Argentina, but it could also draw and advance as long as Iceland doesn’t beat Croatia.

Iceland (vs. Croatia) in Rostov and Argentina (vs. Nigeria) at St Petersburg will both be looking for a win in their final group stage match while hoping the other doesn’t win.

If both win on Tuesday at 2 p.m, they will be hoping to top the other on tiebreakers, where Iceland has a slight advantage in goal differential after two games played.