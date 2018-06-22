National Basketball League: KIU Titans dare unbeaten Power

Friday, June 22

KIU Titans vs. Power – 8:00 pm, YMCA

If there are teams prepared (in terms of personnel) to challenge City Oilers for the National Basketball League title, it’s KIU Titans and Power.

The two contenders face off on Friday night at YMCA in what should be a season marker of a sorts as there is just one loss between the sides.

While Titans have dropped a game (to Sharing Youth), Power – who will be with out Joseph Ikong – are a perfect 8-for-8 to start the season.

Head coach Arnold Lando, believes Ikong’s absence is just an opportunity for other to step up.

“The rest of the players are ready and set to play, it’s just an opportunity for other players to step up,” he says of Ikong’s absence.

“We just need to use our advantage on the bigs by rebounding both offensive and diffensive and also taking the ball to the post after successful better containment defense. Other things like shots and transition come naturally, we have to play better defense of course because that where the strength to manage the game will come from,” Lando told Kawowo Sports.

Joseph Chuma has been a revelation for KIU since making the switch from City Oilers and gives Brian Wathum’s side the energy on both ends in the second unit that is directed by Michael Bwanga, with Denis Balungu on the wings.

“Honestly, it’s going to be a tough game for both teams. I expect it to be highly entertaining because of both our styles of play,” Wathum says of the game.

While KIU’s bench has been super productive especially in big games (against Oilers and Warriors), Wathum will need production from his starters. Chris Omanye, Sudi Ulanga and Ethienne Kazungu have looked average in the starting unit, with only Oscar Muge and Samuel Agutu showing some effort.

Power has the edge on the front court but KIU has a super back court in both the starting and second unit that can score at the rim off the drive or from our side the arc.

“For their drives give weak-side hand… I know their strength is much on shooting, and we need to step up on individual defense especially for key players and contain shots while also denying their drives. We need to use our advantage in size offensively on the post and on acquiring second chance points,” Lando said.