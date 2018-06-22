Ronald Musana closer to URA FC switch

KCCA F.C Media

Forward Ronald Musana’s transfer to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club is close to be accomplished within the next 48 hours, his representative contends.

Musana, who has been playing at relegated Proline Football Club is set for a switch to the tax collectors’ side.

According to Hakim Kasirye, his representative, initial talks between the gifted forward and URA have been concluded and only personal terms remain.

“We have concluded successfully the initial talks and now the personal terms remain” Kasirye disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Friday.

Musana who also played at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and in Kenya at Nakumatt Football Club is most likely to join URA FC after rejecting offers from other UPL clubs as SC Villa Jogoo, Soana, clubs in the KPL and in Zambia.

The 22 year old player can play on either wings, behind the main striker as an offensive midfielder.

URA FC is also eyeing a couple of KCCA players on loan as right back Denis Okot, Solomon Okwalinga and Eric Ssenjobe among others.

The tax collectors lost Fred Okot to Vipers Sports Club after the employment contract for the Uganda U-20 star expired.