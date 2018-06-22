Rwanda Amavubi international Bizimana completes dream move to Belgium

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Rwanda International midfielder Djihad Bizimana has completed a dream transfer to Waasland – Beveren, a club that features in the Belgium Premier League Jupiler Pro.

The 22 year midfielder has been currently playing at army side APR and was recently part of the Rwanda Amavubi national team at the 2018 CHAN Championships in Morocco.

According to the player’s agent Jens Leidewall, the transfer fee for the player is worthy $ 264, 865 (at least Ug.shs 1.3 Billion).

“It is a big honour that Bizimana has been able to break through to Belgium Premier League Jupiler Pro. This is the start for many players in Rwanda and the CECAFA region” an excited Jens told Kawowo Sports.

For starters, Jens represents a number of players in Rwanda as Prince Buregeya, Denis Rukundo as well as a reasonable number in Uganda like Daniel Isiagi, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Simon Sserunkuma, Halid Lwaliwa among others.