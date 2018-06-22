SC Villa Jogoo Elections: Mbidde vows to cleanse family, predicts bloody battle

*Dennis Mbidde Ssebuggwawo declares candidature for SC Villa Jogoo Presidency

*He sets Shs 9 Billion Budget per year

*To build Sports Club Villa Sports Complex that will house the club headquarters, stadium and training facility

*To start the SC Villa Jogoo Foundation and Museum

*He has plans to start Villa TV

*His campaign slogan is “Sheya Yo, Sheya Yaffe”

*He plans to widen the fan base of the club across the country to 200 branches

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Dennis Mbidde Ssebuggwawo is a shrewd marketing guru, football administrator and renowned sporting revolutionist.

Throughout his life span, Mbidde’s blood smells atomic Sports Club Villa Jogoo molecules, given the rich history attached with the club to his biological father, Jjagwe Ssebuggwawo (R.I.P).

Previously, Mbidde has served on the SC Villa Jogoo Executive Committee as a fans’ coordinator, head of marketing and lately as vice President.

Now, the bearded albeit intelligent administrator seeks to serve as Club President.

On Friday, 22nd June 2018, at the road side Hi-Drive Bar and Restaurant in Kyebando, Mbidde officially launched his manifesto as well as declaring publicly his candidature for the Sports Club Villa Jogoo top seat.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

His campaign slogan will dwell upon the slogan “Sheya Yo, Sheya Yaffe” loosely translated “Your share, Our Share”.

Flanked by Deborah Namutebi, mother to Club legend Majid Musisi and some of the Makerere and Kalerwe branch members, Mbidde unleashed his working plan ahead of the July 14th 2018 election.

I am Mbidde Denis Ssebugwawo. I will stand for Sports Club Villa Jogoo presidency because I want to put the club at the right footing, where we ought to belong. Sports Club Villa Jogoo is traditionally known for the sporting excellence which has faded of late. Villa is known for winning trophies and representing the country in continental CAF championships

Mbidde, the current chairman of the Board of Directors for the Corporate League has also vowed to return sanity among the fans, lure them back to support the club at all times.

I am fronting an all inclusion policy at Sports Club Villa Jogoo. All personalities matter to the development of the club. I want fans to buy shares from the club and we own the club collectively. We also need a leader who understands the history of the club, a hands on leader and that is Denis Mbidde. This is why I have brought on board; Sheya Yo, Sheya Yaffe. We intend to increase the club fans’ branches to 200 across the country with each branch having at least 250 members

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The former Board member for the National Council of Sports (NCS)plans to operate the activities of SC Villa Jogoo on an annual budget of Shs 9 Billion per year.

No doubt, there are currently 15,000 active Sports Club Villa Jogoo fans. With a plan of raising revenue, each fan could contribute Shs 100,000. We shall also be accountable to all the funds collectively through proper accountability in the Annual General assemblies which the incumbent has not been holding for the previous four years since he came into office.

Mbidde also has in mind the initiation of the SC Villa Jogoo Foundation,Villa TV, Office, Stadium Villa Museum and a state of art sports complex as they plan to venture into other sporting disciplines as Boxing netball, athletics and basketball.

He also has in mind for the annual SC Villa Jogoo Awards, annual Ekigunda and the Villa cinema.

He called upon fans to turn up on 12th July 2018 at Villa Park for their own elections and boycott the 14th July 2018 main elections set in Masaka.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Other candidates ready for the seat include the incumbent Ben Immanuel Misagga, who already expressed the candidature as well as Edgar Agaba and former club player Gibby Kalule.

Who is Mbidde?

Full Names: Dennis Mbidde Ssebuggwawo

Education: Namilyango Junior, Kabojja Preparatory, St Savio Kisubi (Primary), St Henry’s Kitovu (S1), St Mary’s College Kisubi (O and A Level), Barkatullah Vishwavidyalaya, Bhopal University – India (Degree – B.Commerce in Accounts), Central Institute of Management Ambala City, India (Post Graduate – Sales and Marketing, Investment Planning Management, Business Management, Computer Business Management, Professional Membership in Management)

Professional Career: Managing Director (Sports Broadcasting), Chief Commercial Officer (UBC TV), Head of sales and marketing (Ideas Factory, GTV, AAR Health Services, National Housing and Constriction Company), Board Member (National Council of Sports), Chairman Board of Directors (Corporate League), Corporate Sales Manager (Uganda Telecom), Market Analyst (UBC TV)

Sports Profile: FUFA (Vice President, Head of Media and Communications, Delegate, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship), National Council of Sports (Board Member), Corporate League (Chairman, Chairman Board of Directors), SC Villa (Deputy President, Head of Marketing, Fans Coordinator), Arsenal Fans in Uganda (Chairman), G4 – Fans of the great 4 clubs of Premiership Football (Chairman), Falcons Basketball Club (President), GTV (Football Consultant), Masaza Cup committee (Head of Marketing), Kyadondo County (Chairman)