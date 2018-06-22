© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Six Ugandan crews are en route to Rwanda to take part in the weekend Huye rally.

The Huye rally which is the second round of Rwanda championship will run on Saturday.

Jonas Kansiime, Graham Nagasha, Jackson Serwanga, Gilbert Balondemu, Sadat Negomba and Musa Kabega will fly the Ugandan flag in Huye, Rwanda.

Uganda’s Musa Kabega and Rogers Sirwomu are the defending winners of Huye rally.

The crew returns to Rwanda this weekend with the aim of defending the victory.

“Huye rally gave us our first finish ever in Rwanda. On top of a finish, we won the event.

“Since then, the event became part of us and we promised to always be part of it. We are going to try and defend our win,” said Rogers Sirwomu.

The day one event will cove seven stages covering a total competitive distance of 150.5kilometres.

Team Uganda for Rwanda Huye Rally