Soana Football Club to shift home base away to Fort Portal

Uganda Premier League outfit, Soana Football Club considers a switch of the home venue from the Kavumba Recreational center in Wakiso district to Western Uganda in Fort Portal, about 290KM away from the capital city, Kampala.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The development has been confirmed by the club director Smart Obed in an exclusive interview with Kawowo Sports.

Obed acknowledged;

Starting the season of 2018/19, we have plans of hosting the home games at the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal. This has been considered after consultations with key stake holders as well as the huge fan base in the area. We shall be staying there full time, training and hosting the games there.

Obed also reasons that transferring Soana to Fort Portal will attach value and belongingness to the club that has now existed for more than five seasons in the top flight league.

We want to attach the club to the people and Fort Portal and they identify as well as associate with the team players and officials. We are in the final process of notifying the Uganda Premier League and FUFA officially.

Soana FC has been training at Nakasero Primary School play ground as they were hosting their home matches at Kavumba Recreational Center in Wakiso district.

Recently, they signed Wasswa Bbosa as head coach on a one year basis. Bbosa has been also assured of full authority to hire and fire playing staff.

Soana plans to start their pre-season training in the second week of July 2018 with a series of planned build up matches lined up.

Obed has already confirmed close to 10 players will be replaced at the club.

During the 2017/18 season, Soana finished 12th on the 16 team log with 32 points fetched from 30 matches.

In case Soana’s move is blessed, they will join other countryside clubs as Mbarara City, Nyamityobora (Western Uganda), Onduparaka, Paidha Black Angels (West Nile) as well as Eastern Uganda’s Kirinya – Jinja S.S and BUL Football Clubs.