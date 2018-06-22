Sports Club Villa left back Adriko turns down move to Burundi

Sports Club Villa Jogoo left back John Adriko has humbly turned down the request from Burundian reigning champions Lydia Ludic Football Club.

This follows interest from the Burundian outfit in Adriko’s services and two other players – Godfrey Buni and veteran Dan Wagaluka.

Buni and Wagaluka, both midfielders have since traveled to the Burundian capital, Bujumbura to finalize with the transfer.

Adriko, now a free agent at the 16 time record winners is weighing options available not ruling out an extension with the mother club.

“Officials from Lydia Ludic approached me but at the moment, I may not consider moving to Burundi. There are a number of other offers available” the soft spoken though hard working left back disclosed to Kawowo Sports on Friday.

Adriko joined Sports Club Villa Jogoo two seasons ago from Hoima based side Kitara Football Club, a team that he cherishes to the brim.

Apparently, Adriko has been before the FUFA player status committee for the past few days verifying his employment contract the Jogoos after it appeared his original contract had been altered.

A number of top flight clubs as Soana, URA, Mbarara City and BUL are eager to sign him on if he fails to win the hearts of SC Villa Jogoo again.

Another outside, Kitara F.C, a FUFA Big league has however presented an irresistible offer to lure him back to his parent club in Hoima as they plan afresh to get promoted to the top tier league.

The Burundian giants are currently preparing for the 2018 CECAFA Clubs champions coming up in Dar es salaam, Tanzania.

Lydia Ludic is in group B alongside Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, Kenya’s Gor Mahia and Ports Football Club of Djibouti.

