Tanzania’s Huwel hopeful ahead of Zambia Rally debut

Africa Rally Archives

Ahmed Huwel is confident he will put up a show this weekend as he debuts in the Gomes Zambia International Rally.

The event revs off this Saturday. It is the fourth round of Africa Rally Championship series.

“We are already excited to race in Zambia. Everything so far looks good from the routes, the people. I know we shall enjoy ourselves.

“We had shakedown today and it went on well. We are hoping for a good finish. A top five will be a target but a finish will be a priority,” said Huwel.

Huwel and his Irish co-driver Gary McElhinney put up a breathtaking performance in the Tanzania round last month edging reigning Zambia champion Muna Singh Jr. in what was a two way duel.

Huwel is however aware of the difference in competition and stages that Zambia provides.

“This event is going to be so tight. With three former ARC champions in one event, of course you expect a tight one.

“But we shall do whatever we can to hit our target as well as enjoying the competition,” he added.

Huwel and McElhinney in the Ford Fiesta Proto are expected to start as car number four on the road.