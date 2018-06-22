Three Kenya Premier League clubs eye striker Villa Oromochan

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Former Paidha Black Angels Football Club striker Villa Oromchan is a target for three Kenya Premier League clubs AFC Leopards., Coastal Rangers and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB).

Oromochan, 22, is a free agent following the expiration of his employment contract at the West Nile based club which was recently promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

According to his representative, Steven Kagiri, he has so far got three offers for the services of the burly center forward;

I have so far got three offers from three KPL clubs – Coastal Rangers, KCB and AFC Leopards. The club with the best offers on the table will win the player. Also, in Uganda, there are offers from Onduparaka and BUL Football Clubs.

The lanky forward has previously played at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Jinja club BUL Football Clubs before playing in Kenya at Western Stima last season.

When he left Western Stima, he rejoined his parent club Paidha Black Angels on a short contract to help them get promoted to the elite league

AFC Leopards has also openly expressed interest in the services of Masavu and Uganda Cranes striker Abraham Ndugwa.

A number of Ugandan players are plying their semi-professional trade in Kenya Premier League.

Most notably is Uganda Cranes’ left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi with Gor Mahia, clubmate with Solomon Wafula.

Lanky striker Hassan Kikoyo, defender Andrew Waiswa play at Kakemega Home Boyz, a club coached by Uganda Cranes former international, Paul “Latest” Nkata.

Kakamega Home Boyz also recently signed another Ugandan Jimmy Bageya.

Baker Lukooya is at AFC Leopards as former KCCA and Vipers forward William Wadri turns out for coastal side Bandari Football Club, among others.