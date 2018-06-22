A User Interface designer predicted the exact score of the Nigeria – Iceland 2018 World Cup group D match – also revealing that a certain player would score a brace in the match.

Photograph: Lars Baron/Fifa via Getty Images

Tolu Saba (as written in his Behance bio) – based in both Lagos and Parkview, Maryland – USA revealed his dream on his twitter account, saying he had seen a 2-0 victory in his dream, with the scorer of both goals being a certain a player.

Nigeria is going to play Iceland 2-0.

At least that’s what my dream said. I’m not sure who won but the same person scored both goals. — Tolulope (@tolusaba) June 22, 2018

Indeed, how he dreamt the match is how it unfolded. Ahmed Musa struck both goals as Nigeria boosted their chances of progression to the round of 16 at the showpiece in Russia.

Musa controlled a cross from Victor Moses and fired home to become the Super Eagles’ top scorer in the history of the tournament.

He later doubled his tally in the 75th minute to fulfill Tolu Saba’s dream – one that has earned him popularity and prayer requests since.

2- Ahmed Musa now has four World Cup goals for Nigeria, at least twice as many as any other player in their history. Super. #NGA #ISL #NGAISL pic.twitter.com/H4hZiBWJzX

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 22, 2018

In a fresh tweet, Tolu said he had started receiving requests of people telling him to sleep again, just to dream for them what the future holds.

Everybody telling me to sleep and dream stuff for them. Y’all trynna (sic) put me in coma.

Musa was left out of Nigeria’s loss to Croatia and his return to the side lightened up all Nigeria’s fan base.

Tolu, who made the prediction at 8:47 am – made 10,000 followers within a short period of time as people all over the world continued with “dream” requests.