Vipers continue busy off season in terms of transfers by announcing the capture of defender Livingstone Mulondo.

Mulondo, who plays at centre back is believed to have penned a three year deal with the reigning league champions to bring the tally of new signings at the club to five.

The defender was key part in Kirinya Jinja SS season which saw them finish 5th on the 16-team log against all odds.

At Vipers, he will have stiff competition for a place in the team that has established youngsters Bashir Asiku and Geoffrey Wasswa while Halid Lwaliwa is expected to renew his contract.

Other new signings confirmed by the three-time league champions include Rahmat Ssenfuka from Police FC, Fred Okot from URA, Ibrahim Kiyemba from SC Villa and goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya from relegated UPDF.

Vipers have already let go of team captain Nicholas Wadada to Azam while signs indicate the club will release versatile Deus Bukenya, goalkeeper James Alitho, striker Tony Odur and Musa Malunda.