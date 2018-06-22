We are in for a win – Jassy Singh

With just a day remaining to the fourth round of Africa Rally Championship in Zambia, Jassy Singh is determined to reclaim the home victory that he won in 2016.

The event will host twenty eight crews including participants from Kenya, Burundi and Tanzania.

However, the former ARC champion Jassy is confident going into the weekend rally.

“We are obviously going to try and win the event. The rally looks well organised, stages are beautiful and they are all new to us. But we shall go for the win,” said Jassy Singh.

Navigated by Said Khan, Jassy knows too well the battle that comes with eyeing a top finish.

“The competition levels are very high. But we are more than ready for the event. Shakedown went smooth and we are pretty happy with the car set up so far,” said Jassy Singh.

“We need a top finish to score good points for the home championship as well.

Jassy is currently third on the Zambian championship with 13 points.