2018 Airtel Masaza cup opener match officials named

Airtel Masaza Cup 2018:

Saturday, 23rd June

Gomba Vs Buwekula

At Kabulasoke PTC Ground, Gomba

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The match referees to officiate at the opening ceremony of the 2018 Airtel Masaza Football cup opener between hosts Gomba and Buwekula were made public by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Ronald Kirangwa is the center referee. He will be assisted by Hakim Mulindwa and Solomon Lusambya as the first and second assistants respectively.

Ali Mpanga is the fourth official and another entity, Tomusange is the referees’ Assessor. For starters, Ali Tomusange is a retired FIFA Referee who also officiated at the prestigious World Cup in 2002 (South Korea and Japan).

The tournament officially kicks off this Saturday, 23rd June 2018 when Gomba, the record winners (four titles to their name) take on Buwekula in the opening match at the Kabulasoke PTC play ground in Gomba district.

For starters, His Majesty the King of Buganda Kingdom Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will officiate at the opening match like he has always done over the years.

Gomba is coached by former Lweza, SC Villa Jogoo and URA head coach Ibrahim Kirya.

The hosts will look to captain Nicholas Kabonge, goalkeeper Juma Kirabira, Shakidu Mbaziira, Joshua, Adrian Sserugo, Musa Uzaifu among others for the much needed inspiration.

Buwekula is led by their head coach Denis Kiyimba who will assemble a formidable side that has players as Tom Lubulwa, Jamilu Nvula Kisitu, Livingstone Mbigo, Isaac Kiwanuka, Juma Katende, Henry Bishop Olumu, Jonathan Muteesa, Sadiq Ssekyembe and Ben Ssazzi (goalkeeper), among others.

Over the years, the Masaza tournament has proven to be among the biggest crowd pulling championships in Uganda and a fertile platform to expose talents.

Proven Uganda Cranes stars as Emmanuel Okwi, Godfrey ‘Jajja Walu’ Walusimbi, Yunus Sentamu, Kezironi Kizito, Ivan Bukenya, Sula ‘Malouda’ Matovu, Faruku Miya, Brian Umony, Robert Odongkara, Yasser Mugerwa, Steven Mukwala, Joseph Jjanjali among others are testament in this noble cause.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited is the prime sponsor of this tournament.

Match Officials:

Referee: Ronaldie Kirangwa

Ronaldie Kirangwa 1st Assistant Referee: Hakim Mulindwa Hakim

Hakim Mulindwa Hakim 2nd Assistant Referee: Solomon Lusambya Solomon

Solomon Lusambya Solomon Fourth Official : Ali Mpanga

: Ali Mpanga Referees Assessor: Ali Tomusange

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: