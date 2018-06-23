Africa Gold Cup 2018: Namibia humiliates Tunisia, Kenya wins away in North Africa

Africa Gold Cup 2018:

Morocco 24- 28 Kenya

Kenya Namibia 118 – 0 Tunisia

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Kenya earned a vital 28-24 away win to Morocco in the 2018 Africa Gold Cup match played on Saturday in Rabat.

This was Kenya’s first ever win in Morocco as they kicked off the 2018 Rugby Africa Gold Cup campaign.

Tony Onyango landed a brace for the Simbas who trailed 10-7 by half time..

Darwin Mukidza converted Biko Adema’s try to see Ian Snook:s side go 7-0 up but the hosts clawed their way back,scoring two unconverted tries to take a 10-7 lead into the breather.

Morocco would go further ahead after the break, landing a converted try to go 17-7 up before Onyango cut through the Moroccan defence, running unchallenged to score under the posts, Mukidza converting to bring the score to 17-14.

Moses Amusala, on as a second half front row replacement,barged over the try line, Mukidza converting as the Simbas went 21-17 up.

Sam Onsomu would then set up Onyango for his second try, Mukidza sure with the twos for a 28-17 lead.

Morocco would huff and puff,looking to win the game but the resolute Simbas defence heldd firm,only conceding a convert try but holding out for the result that takes them second on the log.

Meanwhile, Namibia Welwitschias maintained their strong start of the campaign winning 118-0 against visiting Tunisia in Windhoek.

This was the Southern Africa country’s second win following the 55-5 win against Uganda Rugby Cranes a week ago.