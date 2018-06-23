Airtel Buganda Masaza Cup 2018: Former winners Buddu, Bulemezi lock horns in Masaka

Airtel Buganda Masaza Football Cup 2018:

Sunday, 24th June

Buddu Vs Bulemezi – Masaka Recreational Stadium (Group B)

Other Fixtures:

Kabula Vs Kyadondo – Bukulula (Group A)

Ssese Vs Kooki – Lutoboka (Group B)

Kyaggwe Vs Butambala – Mukono Bishops Play Ground (Group C)

Bugerere Vs Singo – Kayunga Ssaza Ground (Group C)

Buvuma Vs Busiro – Magyo play ground (Group D)

Busujju Vs Buluuli – Kimuli play ground, Mityana (Ground D)

*Kick off for all matches is 4 PM.

Buganda Kingdom “World Cup” championship, the Airtel Buganda Masaza tourney match day one has eight games on the menu.

From the opening game that had Gomba host Buweekula on Saturday, then comes a host of seven other matches on Sunday, 24th June 2018 across the Buganda Kingdom.

Two former champions Buddu and Bulemeezi clash off in one of the highly billed game in group B.

This encounter will take place at the Masaka Recreational Stadium.

Winners in 2016, Buddu will play host to the 2012 champions Bulemeezi.

Buddu head coach Simon Mugerwa, who was also at the helm of the team in 2016 is optimistic of a great opening.

Mugerwa, who has recently won the national Copa coca cola schools championship with Buddo S.S attributes the positive hope to good preparations, pedigree and the home advantage.

We have prepared well with good training sessions, build up matches and good players to do the job. Being at home is an added advantage because we shall have the home support in the game.

Goalkeeper Hadadi Mutumba, Brian Ayuka, Nasser Lukwago, Ivan Sserubiri (captain), Frank Ssebufu,defender Samuel Kato Nemeyimana, left back Umar Kato, Steven Dube Ssebufu, Jacob Owola and Marida Kuteesa are some of the players expected to line up for Buddu.

Bulemeezi’s key player, Edward Satro, winner of the tournament in 2017 with Gomba habours the hope of causing an upset in Masaka.

We are prepared and will get a decent result from Masaka off Buddu. We have not feared at all

In the other matches on Sunday, Kabula faces Kyadondo at the Bukulula play ground in group A.

Ssese will host Kooki at the Lutoboka play ground in Group B.

In group C, Kyaggwe will entertain Butambala at Mukono Bishops and Bugerere will lockhorns with Ssingo at the Kayunga Ssaza play ground.

Islanders Buvuma shall take on Busiro at Magyo play ground in group D and Busujju will host 2011 winners Buluuli at the Kimuli play ground off Mityana play ground.

The tournament is bankrolled by telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda Limited.

Match Day 2 (Sunday, 1st July 2018) – All matches kick off at 4 PM

Kyadondo Vs Gomba – Gayaza High School (Group A)

Buweekula Vs Kabula – Kasenyi Play ground, Mubende (Group A)

Kooki Vs Buddu – Lwanda (Group B)

Bulemezi Vs Ssese – Kasana Play ground, Luweero (Group B)

Singo Vs Mawogola – Mityana Ssaza Ground (Group C)

Butambala Vs Bugerere – Kibibi S.S, Mpigi (Group C)

Busiro Vs Mawokota – Sentema play ground (Ground D)

Buluuli Vs Buvuma – Mijeera UMEA Play ground, Nakasongola (Group D)

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners: