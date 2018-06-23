Belgium rout Tunisia to take control of Group G | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group G )

) Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

FIFA

Belgium secured a round of 16 berth at the on-going 2018 FIFA World Cup following a convincing 5-2 victory against North Africans Tunisia in Moscow on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard became only the fifth pair of teammates to each score two goals under the World Cup’s current format.

Lukaku, who also had a brace against Panama on Monday, has scored 17 goals in his last 11 international games.

Hazard scored his first two World Cup goals with a penalty in the opening minutes and Michy Batshuayi capped off the scoring late.

Dylan Bronn and Wahbi Khazri got the consolation goals for Tunisia in the 17th and 93rd minutes respectively.

Lukaku matched Cristiano Ronaldo as top scorer with four overall goals.

Tunisia will officially be out of the tournament if England gets a point in Sunday’s game against Panama.

In the final group games next week, Belgium will face England on Thursday, 28th June 2018 in Kaliningrad.

On the same day and time, Tunisia will wind up the tourney against Panama at the Mordovia Arena.