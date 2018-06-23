Byekwaso remains committed to Ankole Lions until 2020

Mbarara City Football Club continues with the planning process for the 2018/19 Uganda Premier League season.

The Mbarara based side who host their home matches at Kakyeka stadium has renewed the employment contract for their right back, Zaidi Byekwaso for another two year’s tenure.

An official club statement read;

We are happy to announce that right back and Ankole province captain Zaidi Byekwaso has signed a 2 years deal with us. The 25 year old has now committed his future with us up to 2020.

Byekwaso joined the Top Bet sponsored club at the start of last season as a free agent after completing his contract with rival side, Mbarara Football Club.

The development comes a month after acquiring Uganda U-20 midfielder Ivan Eyam from Kataka Football Club, Mbale.

The club is reportedly in talks with a number of other players as Sports Club Villa Jogoo’s Martin Kizza, UPDF’s Joseph Jjanjali, and Cameroon’s U-20 forward..

To beef up the the technical department, the Ankole Lions are courting Swedish national, Stefan Hansson to work as their technical director.

They are also in reported talks with former Uganda Cranes international Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

The Ankole Lions climaxed the season with 32 points in 11th place, having scored 17 goals and let in 25 goals (deficit of 8 goals).

Mbarara City F.C will kick off the pre-season preparations in July 2018.