High speeds, thrills to take center stage of Zambia Rally

The 2018 Gomes Zambia International Rally shows only signs of a hotly contested affair.

The event revs off on Saturday with twenty eight (28) crews in for the battle in Ndola, Zambia.

The most distinguished battle this weekend is set to come from the reigning ARC champion Manvir Baryan against Zambia’s top drivers.

Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock from Scotland comfortably won last year’s event edging off the home crews from the start to the finish asserting their worth in Zambia.

Fresh from breaking the South African dominance during the third round of ARC in April, the Multiple Racing Team is expected to double their pace this weekend to maintain their performance on the regional level.

The crew currently shares the ARC lead with Kenyan counterpart Carl Tundo and Ivory Coast’s Gary Chaynes.

However, a top position from Zambia will elevate Manvir on top of the ARC leaderboard.

Meanwhile, the home drivers are also anticipated to direct their contention towards breaking Manvir Baryan’s dominance.

Zambia’s top drivers including former ARC champions Mohammed Essa and Jassy Singh together with Muna Singh Jr, Leroy Gomes, Zubair Essa among others are expected to put up a strong battle in order to regain the home victory.

Another tight contest will come from other foreign crews; Ahmed Huwel from Tanzania, Burundi’s Rudy Cantahende who will target leaving behind a strong performance in their names.

Crews will kick of the event with nine stages on Saturday covering a total competitive distance of 127.52kilometres.

Leroy Gomes and Riyaz Latife will start car number one followed by Kenya’s Manvir Baryan before Muna Singh Jr comes in third.