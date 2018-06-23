Manvir takes big lead in Zambia Rally

Crew MRT

Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock hold a commanding lead in the Zambia International Rally after day one.

The Multiple Racing Team won seven of the day’s nine stages for the dominating lead heading into the final day

Baryan was fastest in Saturday’s 127.52kilometres posting 1hr 34mins and 21seconds.

The Kenyan heads into the final day on Sunday with a three minutes and two seconds advantage over Zambia’s Muna Singh Jr who lies in second.

Tanzania’s Ahmed Huwel is in third position; three minutes and 20 seconds behind Manvir.

The Essa brothers; Zubair and Mohammed sealed day one’s top five positions in fourth and fifth respectively.

The breathtaking action claimed some crews on day one.

Jassy Singh who had earlier shown a strong performance, saw his race end with a mechanical problem in stage seven.

Leroy Gomes went out with a gearbox problem. Rudy Cantanhede, Vyon Pinto, Miles Monge were all casualties too.

The event resumes on Sunday with six stages.