Mbarara City FC joins Jjanjali haggling war with KCCA

Stylish forward Joseph Jjanjali is one kind of player that every football coach craves to have on his side.

Confident, intelligent, composed and blessed with an awesome sublime first touch on the ball, Jjanjali has it all.

Although still contracted with relegated Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club, Jjanjali finds himself a subject of interest from domestic clubs.

Western Uganda based Mbarara City Football Club, Jinja based BUL, Vipers and reigning Uganda Cup winners Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC have all expressed interest in the forward who debuted in the league in January 2018.

“The offers are overwhelming but we have to first talk to UPDF who have a valid contract with him for compensation. Anyway, the highest bidder will take him” his Masaka based representative disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The four clubs have all at one moment openly expressed interest in the services of the player, who formerly played for Buganda regional side Nyendo Diamonds Elite Club.

He is best remembered for the incredible display in the Airtel Buganda Masaza Football tournament for Buddo and lately Ggomba with two back to the back finals, winning the championship with Gomba last year as well as finishing as joint top scorer (on 7 goals) as Steven Dese Mukwala.

When he joined army side UPDF, he was instrumental in beefing up the team attack and offering options upfront alongside Ekiziel Katende and other players.

He completed the season with a handful of assists and a goal to his name, scored against Vipers at Kitende.

Jjanjali is that orthodox number ten with special abilities to retain possession and beat the next opponent with ease.