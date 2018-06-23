Mexico surge forward after win over South Korea | 2018 FIFA World Cup

2018 FIFA World Cup (Group F):

Mexico 2-1 South Korea

Germany 2-1 Sweden

Mexico secured their second win of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia with a 2-1 group F result against South Korea in Rostov, Saturday night.

Javier Hernandez scored his 50th international goal, the second for Mexico on the day after Carlos Vela’s penalty – the 14th of the tournament already – on 26 minutes after Jang Hyun-soo’s handball.

Son Heung-min’s stunning late strike in stoppage time created a tense finish to the game.

Mexico had defeated defending champions Germany in the opener.

Although they dominated possession against lacklustre opponents, Mexico also displayed their thrilling counter-attacking game with their second goal, when West Ham striker Hernandez added a neat finish to Hirving Lozano’s surging run.

As South Korea’s sole threat, it was fitting that Tottenham striker Son gave his side fleeting hope in added time with a sublime, curling strike from 25 yards.

Toni Kroos’ last-minute winner for Germany against Sweden later on Saturday means Mexico need a point against Sweden in their final group match to guarantee progress.

It also prevented South Korea being eliminated, although they need to beat Germany and for Mexico to beat Sweden to stand a chance of qualification.

In the last group F matches, Mexico plays Sweden on Wednesday, 27th June 2018 in Yekaterinburg.

South Korea will face off with GermanyMexico in Kazan at the same time.