Power hold off KIU Titans to maintain unbeaten run

KIU Titans 56-65 Power

FUBA

Power Basketball Club kept their unbeaten start to the season by defeating KIU Titans 65-56 on Friday night at YMCA.

Power ran out to a 13-3 run to start the quarter but Titans responded with a 15-5 run to close the quarter band trailed by a point after the opening period.

As Titans struggled to shoot in the second quarter, Power (9-0) slowly but surely pulled away to restore their double digit lead but settled for a seven-point (41-34) at halftime.

The league leaders restored the double digit advantage early in the third quarter but Wilson Otweyo came out big there after hitting three consecutive 3-pointers to wipe our the deficit for KIU. However, Fahmy Sebatindira and Geoffrey Soro made sure Power went into the final quarter with a two-point advantage.

Otweyo and Michael Bwanga connected from deep in succession to start the fourth quarter and put (7-2) ahead but Philip Ameny and skipper Paul Odong kept Power in the game.

Turning Point

With just over five minutes to play and the game at 52, Sebatindira pulled up from mid-range and followed it with a lay-up in traffic and momentum shift.

Soro scored team high 12 points to pace Power while Sebatindira and Ameny contributed 11 points apiece.

Chris Omanye scored game high 14 points while Otweyo scored 13 points and Bwanga scored 8.