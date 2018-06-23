KCCA F.C Media

Ronald Musana has completed a switch from Proline to URA Kawowo Sports can reliably confirm.

The right winger has signed a three year deal with the four-time champions and officially becomes Sam Ssimbwa’s first signing at the club.

Musana spent half of last season at Proline after a second short stint in Kenya.

“The deal is done,” confirmed player representative Hakim Kasirye. “He is now a URA player,” he adds.

The hard working player has previously played for SC Villa and KCCA in the Uganda Premier League.

He has the versatility to play as a right back and also on the right wing and was imperative in KCCA’s title winning season in the 2016/17 campaign after joining from Tusker.

URA has already lost right back Fred Okot to Vipers but are set to have a busy transfer window.