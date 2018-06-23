Football

UCU Lady Cardinals outwit She Corporate to clinch 2018 FUFA Women’s Cup

by David Isabirye
2018 FUFA Women’s Cup:

  • UCU Lady Cardinals 2-0 She Corporate
UCUC Lady Cardinals players celebrate on the podium with their trophy

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Lady Cardinals earned their first ever silverware in women’s football when they clinched the 2018 FUFA Women’s Cup.

A 2-0 win against She Corporate inspired the Mukono based club to the much needed victory at the Kabwohe play ground in Sheema district on Saturday.

Mercy Nabulobi shot UCU Lady Cardinals ahead in the 52nd minute after the opening half had failed to bear any goal fruit.

Nabulobi was spot on with a well taken free-kick on the left over 30 yards away past goalkeeper Fatumah Matovu.

Nassuna put the game to bed in the 83rd minute when she finished off Jackie Nakasi’s well set ball on the edge of the goal area for the second and winning goal to cap the icing on the already baked cake and spark wild celebrations.

She Corporate came closer but Alice Kalimba and Dorothy Nakato did not carry their scoring boots on the evening.

UCU Lady Cardinals’ Hasifa Nassuna (middle) closes gap during the final against She Corporate. Nassuna scored the winning goal
Accolades:
UCU Lady Cardinals’ captain Maureen Kinavudori, a Kenyan born national was named the Most Valuable Player.
Uganda Crested Cranes first choice goalkeeper Ruth Aturo, another UCU player deservedly took the best goalkeeper of the tournament.
Bugiri Town View striker Sharuwa Nakayima finished as the top scorer on four goals.
The fair play award also went to Bugiri Town View for getting the least bookings.
Olila Women FC from Soroti district won the inaugural edition last year defeating Gafford Ladies in the final played at Madibira ground in Busia.
FUFA second Vice president Darius Mugoye was among the officials who presided over the prize giving ceremony.
Team Line Ups:
UCU Lady Cardinals XI:
Ruth Aturo,Mercy Nabulob,Phoebe Banura(Barbara Nsangi),Annet Nakirijja,Yudaya Nakayenze,Joan Kwagala,Catherine Nakiridde(Jauhara Nabagala), Teddy Najjuma (Esther Kadondi),Maureen Kinavudori (Millicet Mwanzi) & Yudaya Nakayenze
 Unused Subs:
Cissy Nakate,Stellah Nalwanga, Sharon Achieng
She Corporate XI:
Fatuma Matovu,Christine Nambirigge(Zaina Namukasa), Miriam Nantale,Memory Nampijja,Swabrah Nkooba,Naome Nagadya,Alice Kalimba, Ruth Penninah Akuku,Dorothy Nakato(Sarah Nalindwa, Aisha Namubiru Babirye,Noeline Namiiro(Florence Imanizabayo)
Unused Subs:
Rachael Lwanga, Sharon Oyenyboth, Jennifer Mirembe, Hajarah Namugeye
Individual Awards
  • MVP: Maureen Kinavudori (UCU Lady Cardinals)
  • Top Scorer: Sharuwa Nakayima(Bugiri Town View)
  • Best Goalkeeper: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals)
  • Fair Play: Bugiri Town View
(Additional information from FUFA Website)

