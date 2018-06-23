Veteran Asiku, Pojey on their way out of BUL Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

One of the longest serving players at Jinja based club, Patrick Crespo Asiku is among the players destined for the exit door as the new season comes knocking.

Asiku, a former club captain struggled for game time given the timely arrival of Hamis Tibita and January signing Douglas Owori.

“I am planning something and I will let the public know of my next step” a humbled Asiku disclosed to Kawowo Sports in an earlier interview at the start of the week.

Asiku is among the remaining players who played a key role in the club promotion before he had a brief stint away to city based Soana F.C.

He is among the several players that the club will not make use in the coming season.

Charles “Pojey” Tibingana Mwesigye , who had disciplinary concerns at the club as well as pending police cases off the field of play is another player deemed as excess baggage at the Bidco Uganda Limited sponsored club.

For starters, Tibingana joined from Rwanda where he had become a household name after playing for their U-17 team at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup (hosted by Mexico) alongside another Ugandan born player, Farouk Ssentongo from Wobulenzi in Luweero.

Tibingana had also played at Proline, SC Victory University, Rwanda’s APR and Kritslatan Football Club, Yala United, two Thailand based teams, before moving to Jinja.

At BUL, he was rarely accorded playing time, often making the bench and sometimes, introduced at the latter stages of the game.

Another player who has found the going tough at BUL this term is left footer, Aziz Kemba.

Kemba had been loaned from Vipers but could not make any impact as he struggled for play.

The former Proline, Tusker and IBV Vestmannaeyjar (In Iceland) player has a second option of returning to parent club (Vipers) if given chance.

Former SC Villa Jogoo wide man Mike Ndera, Shaka Ssozi and towering goalkeeper Geoffrey Atiek have been also released conditionally to seek for better paddocks.

BUL returns for the pre-season training at the onset of the coming new month – July 2018, with a number of targets expected.

Police FC defender Steven “Nesta” Mugisha is among the players in silent talks with management

Christened as the Eastern Giants, BUL FC completed the 2016/17 season in the 6th position, having accumulated 39 points off 30 points.

Former Uganda Cranes and Express legendary gifted left winger Kefa Kisala is the head coach.

He is deputized by two other Ex-Internationals Peter Onen, who is also Uganda U-17 national head coach and former UMEME striker “Tiliiika” Kiwanuka.