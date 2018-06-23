Ahmed Musa scored twice to earn Nigeria 2-0 against Iceland

Following his side’s 2-0 win over Iceland in their second group D match, Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr believes his Super Eagles will progress to the round of 16.

Ahmed Musa brace took the Super Eagles to second position on the table and a draw will be enough to see the African side progress from the group at the expense of Iceland and giants Argentina.

“What I like in my young team is humility, solidarity and fighting spirit. I thought before this World Cup we were here to learn,” Rohr told the post-match press conference.

I think this team will be ready in 2022 and this World Cup is coming early, but we have a good chance to win against Argentina.

Nigeria became only the second side from Africa to win a game in Russia 2018 after Senegal beat Poland 2-1 in group H.