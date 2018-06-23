FIFA Media

All eyes will be on group D on Tuesday when Iceland, Argentina and Nigeria via for a slot to join Croatia in the knock out stages of the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Croatia

Croatia’s six points off Argentina and Nigeria means they are through to the round of 16 regardless of what happens in their last game against Iceland.

However, to cement top place, they need at least a point off Iceland to qualify as the leaders.

Nigeria

For Nigeria, one of the Africa’s representatives with a chance for reaching the knock out stages, will qualify with a draw or win against the Pumas.

Iceland

Iceland has a task to win against Croatia and hope Nigeria doesn’t pick points off Argentina. Goal difference be pivotal as well and Iceland need a big margin win as Nigeria can still advance with a draw.

Argentina

The Pumas will progress with a win over Nigeria and also hope Iceland don’t beat Croatia in the other game. Again, goal difference could be crucial and so Lionel Messi and company must score handsomely against the Super Eagles.